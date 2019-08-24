Governor Mohammed donates 300 Saudi Riyals to each Bauchi pilgrims

ADVERTISEMENT

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad, has donated 300 Saudi Riyals (about N33,000) to each of Bauchi State Pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.

The donation, according to the Spokesperson of the Bauchi State Muslims Welfare Board, Mohammad Sani Yunusa in a statement, was a promise he made to the pilgrims before their departure to Saudi Arabia.

According to the statement, the disbursement of the money to the pilgrims in Makkah was supervised by the acting Executive Secretary, Bauchi State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Mallam Alkasim Danllami Shall.

Shall, while speaking to journalists during the exercise, said the donation by Governor Mohammed was to assist the pilgrims to ease their stay after completing the Hajj rites before their return home.

He cautioned the pilgrims to spend the money wisely as they still await their return schedule from the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

He also called on the pilgrims to pray for Governor Bala Abdukadir and for peace and Socio-Economic development of Bauchi State and Nigeria.

