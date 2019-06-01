Governor Mohammed disengages all political appointees in Bauchi

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Bala Mohammed has approved the disengagement of all political office holders in Bauchi State.

The order was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mohammed Sabiu Baba.

The statement reads in part: “His Excellency, Sen. Bala Mohammed CON, (Kauran Bauchi), the Executive Governor of Bauchi State has approved the disengagement of all political office holders with effect from 31st May, 2019.”

According to the statement, members of Boards of Parastatals, Extra-Ministerial Departments, Director Generals as well as local government Caretaker Committee Chairmen are all affected by the directive.

It however, disclosed that members of statutory commissions like Civil Service Commission, Judicial Service Commission, State Independent Electoral Commission and Assembly Service Commission are exempted from the directive.

The statement therefore, directed that all those affected should prepare their handover notes.

While the local government Caretaker Committee chairmen are directed to handover to the Head Administration of their LGAs, the others are directed to hand over to Permanent Secretaries or the most senior Directors as the case may be.

