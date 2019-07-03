Breaking News
Governor Mohammed appoints governing council for Bauchi Water Board

By Balarabe Alkassim, Bauchi Published Date
Gov. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed
Gov. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed

Bauchi state governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has approved the appointment of members of the governing council for the Bauchi State Water and Sewerage Corporation Board to address the acute water challenges facing the state.

The approval was contained in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Dr. Ladan Salihu on Wednesday.

The state PDP Chairman, Alhaji Hamza Koshe Akuyam, was appointed chairman of the Board.

Members of the board include: the General Manager of the Corporation, Engr. Aliyu Aminu Gital; Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources, Dr. Musa Lukshi; Engr. Usman Aliyu Shira and Engr. Garba Aliyu Bagel.

Others include a representative of the state Chamber of Commerce, Mines and Agriculture, Alh. Hafiz Umar Mai’Auduga and Mrs Lydia Shehu as representative of the water consumers.

The statement noted that the governor made the appointments to facilitate a swift action and alleviate the suffering of people, due to lack portable water across the state.

