Governor Masari begs FG for money for banditry victims

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has called on the Federal Government to provide funds to resettle victims of armed banditry and cattle rustling in Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara states.

He stated this at a one-day special Town Hall meeting organised by the Federal Ministry of Information on security on Tuesday in Katsina.

“I will like to call on the Federal Government to consider a special subvention or grant to the affected three states in the North West to adequately rehabilitate banditry victims in the states.

“The special funds, if granted by the Federal Government, will be used to rehabilitate the victims of armed banditry in their various villages in the three states.

“The fund will also be used for other security operations that will bring lasting peace in the three states.

“It could, as well, assist the states to cushion the challenges of resettlement and rehabilitation of the victims, repentant ones and their families.

“The three states governments of Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara need the funds to assist several victims that have returned to their villages and are finding life very difficult,” Masari said.

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state, called on the Federal Government to introduce some measures that would assist women to start a new life.

“Several women in the three states are currently living from hand to mouth. They badly need capital to start their own businesses.

“My government has provided some food items and little money to the women to embark on small trading but it is not enough as some of them have lost their bread winners,” Tambuwal said.

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara said that several villagers in Zamfara were willing to return to their villages but the bandits had burnt their houses and food stores.

He said that most of the Internally Displaced Persons in the state were forced to remain in the camps as they had nowhere to go. (NAN)

