Governor Makinde orders Ajimobi’s aides to return govt vehicles

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Wednesday, ordered the aides of the former Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, to return government vehicles in their custody or risk arrests.

The state government, in a statement by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Bisi Ilaka, issued a 48-hours ultimatum to return the vehicles.

The government stated that it had observed that some former political office holders were still in possession of official vehicles attached to their offices despite the fact that they were no longer in the service of Oyo State.

The statement read: “Consequently, His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde has therefore, directed that all former political functionaries, who are still in possession of government vehicles, to return the same to Government Transport Pool within 48 hours.

“Failure to which the security agencies shall be directed to retrieve such vehicles from wherever they may be kept.”

The government said it would take all necessary steps to ensure that all assets illegally taken away by the former officials are returned to its custody, insisting that such officials should have honourably turned in the assets.

