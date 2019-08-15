Governor Makinde inaugurates 14 commissioners, assigns portfolios

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde on Thursday inaugurated 14 commissioners and assigned portfolios to each of them to form his cabinet.

The inauguration which was held at the Exco chamber of the Governor’s office, Agodi Ibadan had in attendance, the government functionaries in the state.

Speaking on the appointment, Makinde described the appointees as representatives from the academia, former legislators, professionals and business people.

Makinde commended the commissioners for their acceptance to serve the state, saying “with the formidable track records and CVs you all possess, I am happy that you are not working against me.”

“Just as a CEO cannot function without a trusted and tested board of advisers that key into his visions, Oyo State cannot make the desired progress unless we work together.”

“I have presented my vision for the people of Oyo State. As you take up this appointment, I believe you are keying into this vision. As I said in my inaugural speech, I will delegate effectively, but the buck will always stop with me. I hope that you will likewise take responsibility and not pass the buck.

On his plans to tackle insecurity in the state, Makinde said, “by God’s grace in the next few weeks, I will be announcing a new security architecture to tackle the spate of insecurity in our beloved state.

“As mentioned earlier, I have not been working alone. No one can do this work alone. It takes cooperation and team spirit to move any endeavor forward, and that is why all fourteen of you will be playing a crucial role in the overall development of Oyo State.”

“I am looking forward to seeing you come up with innovative and creative policies that will accelerate Oyo State’s journey to greatness. I imagine you sponsoring bills from your various departments that the Executive can escalate.”

“But most importantly, I desire to see you make focused, intentional and mindful decisions that show that you put Oyo State and our people above personal interests”.

“I have had one-on-one interactions with all of you. Your various endeavours hitherto have prepared you for this moment. You had successful and fulfilling individual careers in the private and public sectors,” he added.

