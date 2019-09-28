Governor Ikpeazu sacks ASEPA GM over poor sanitation in Umuahia

ADVERTISEMENT

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has directed the immediate sack of the General Manager of Abia State Environmental Sanitation Agency (ASEPA), Mr Okechukwu Apugo, over poor sanitation situation in Umuahia.

According to a release, signed by the State Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, the Governor gave the directive while on project tour in the state after passing through Ochendo bypass road and saw heaps of refuse along the road.

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Ikpeazu directed the Secretary to State Government, Barr Chris Ezem, to take over sanitation in Umuahia with Dr Aham Uko assisting him.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App