Governor Ikpeazu sacks ASEPA GM over poor sanitation in Umuahia

By Linus Effiong, Umuahia Published Date
Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia
Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has directed the immediate sack of the General Manager of Abia State Environmental Sanitation Agency (ASEPA), Mr Okechukwu Apugo, over poor sanitation situation in Umuahia.

According to a release, signed by the State Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, the Governor gave the directive while on project tour in the state after passing through Ochendo bypass road and saw heaps of refuse along the road.

Governor Ikpeazu directed the Secretary to State Government, Barr Chris Ezem, to take over sanitation in Umuahia with Dr Aham Uko assisting him.

