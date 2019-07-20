Governor Ikpeazu is hale, hearty not bedridden – CPS 

Breaking News
By Linus Effiong, Umuahia Published Date
Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu
The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Abia State, Onyebuchi Ememanka, Esq has said, the governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu is hale and hearty, and discharging the duties of the office of Governor of Abia State with zeal, zest and passion, as he has done since 2015. 

The Governor’s aid stated this in a Press release while reacting to stories making the rounds in the state that the governor was sick and bedridden.

According to Barrister Ememanka, Governor Ikpeazu had a busy schedule yesterday, attending to a long line of official visitors, who came to the Government House in Umuahia.

He described those carrying the rumor that the Governor was sick and bedridden as political fifth columnists and agents of destabilization.

He advised the people of the state to completely disregard those agents of confusion and their evil machinations.

“Your Governor is in perfect state of health and is prepared to challenge any of those spreading the rumor to a game of soccer,” he said.

