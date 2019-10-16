Governor Ikpeazu forms cabinet after 139 days in office

ADVERTISEMENT

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has sworn-in 23 newly appointed Commissioners to the Abia State Executive Council with the charge to deliver in line with the administration’s pillars of development.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony at the International Conference Centre, Dr. Ikpeazu said lack of logistics should not be an excuse for the new officials not to perform.

The Governor encouraged the new commissioners to expand the internally generated revenue base of the State and work in synergy with sister Ministries and Agencies.

While reminding them that their appointment was a call to duty, he urged them to give their best in service of their father land.

According to him, within the first one month, they were expected to achieve certain goals in line with the policy of the government.

Governor Ikpeazu, who stated that they were selected based on the strategic role they can play, said that his administration was in a hurry to achieve on the mandate given to him in this second term.

The Commissioners and their portfolios are below:

Hon. Chimaobi Ebisike- Special Duties

Chief John J. Okoro-Joint Projects

Mrs Ojo Loveth Adimoha- Culture & Tourism

Dr. Cosmos Ndukwe- Trade & Investment

Hon. Ugbaja Theophilus Odionyemfe- Housing

Mr. Onyema Nwachukwu- SME

Bob Ogu- Works

Sir G. C. Onyendilefu – Local Government & Chieftaincy Affairs

Chief Emeka Ikwuagwu- Youth, Sports & Social Development

Hon. D. K. Uduma- Budget & Planning

Barr. Ekele Nwaohammuo – Transport

Chief Mrs Ukachi Constance Amala-Women Affairs

Hon. Prince Ezekwesiri – Co-orperatives and Rural Development

Dr. Solomon Ogunji – Environment

Chief Ikpechukwu Onuoha- Petroleum & Solid Mineral Development

Prince Okoli Daniel Iheanacho – Homeland Security

Barr. Suleiman Ukandu – Land, Survey & Urban Planning

Dr. Aham Uko – Finance

Hon. Chijioke Madumere – Science & Technology

Dr. K. C. K Nwangwa – Education

Chief Mrs Uwaoma Olenwemgwa- Industry

Dr. Joe Osuji – Health

Hon. Emma Nwabuko – Public Utilities

