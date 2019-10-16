Governor Ikpeazu forms cabinet after 139 days in office

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has sworn-in 23 newly appointed Commissioners to the Abia State Executive Council with the charge to deliver in line with the administration’s pillars of development.
Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony at the International Conference Centre, Dr. Ikpeazu said lack of logistics should not be an excuse for the new officials not to perform.
The Governor encouraged the new commissioners to expand the internally generated revenue base of the State and work in synergy with sister Ministries and Agencies.
While reminding them that their appointment was a call to duty, he urged them to give their best in service of their father land.
According to him, within the first one month, they were expected to achieve certain goals in line with the policy of the government.
Governor Ikpeazu, who stated that they were selected based on the strategic role they can play, said that his administration was in a hurry to achieve on the mandate given to him in this second term.
The Commissioners and their portfolios are below:
Hon. Chimaobi Ebisike- Special Duties
Chief John J. Okoro-Joint Projects
Mrs Ojo Loveth Adimoha- Culture & Tourism
Dr. Cosmos Ndukwe- Trade & Investment
Hon. Ugbaja Theophilus Odionyemfe- Housing
Mr. Onyema Nwachukwu- SME
Bob Ogu- Works
Sir G. C. Onyendilefu – Local Government & Chieftaincy Affairs
Chief Emeka Ikwuagwu- Youth, Sports & Social Development
Hon. D. K. Uduma- Budget & Planning
Barr. Ekele Nwaohammuo – Transport
Chief Mrs Ukachi Constance Amala-Women Affairs
Hon. Prince Ezekwesiri – Co-orperatives and Rural Development
Dr. Solomon Ogunji – Environment
Chief Ikpechukwu Onuoha- Petroleum & Solid Mineral Development
Prince Okoli Daniel Iheanacho – Homeland Security
Barr. Suleiman Ukandu – Land, Survey & Urban Planning
Dr. Aham Uko – Finance
Hon. Chijioke Madumere – Science & Technology
Dr. K. C. K Nwangwa – Education
Chief Mrs Uwaoma Olenwemgwa- Industry
Dr. Joe Osuji – Health
Hon. Emma Nwabuko – Public Utilities