  Governor Ikpeazu donates car to Abia farmer
Governor Ikpeazu donates car to Abia farmer

By Linus Effiong, Umuahia Published Date
Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu.
Abia state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has handed over a Toyota Sienna car to “Abia’s Number 1 Farmer”, Sir Earnest Dike Nwosu, from Umunteke Asa, Ukwa West LGA of the state.

The vehicle was delivered on behalf of the governor by Mr Chinenye Nwaogu, in fulfilment of the promise made yesterday by the governor to the renowned farmer during the flag-off of 2019 farming season at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia.

Sir Dike was among the exhibitors of agricultural products at the event and when he met with the governor, he complained about the challenge he faced with transportation of his produce to Umuahia.

Governor Ikpeazu however asked him to see him today (Wednesday) and collect a car to help him move around.

