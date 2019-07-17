Governor Ikpeazu donates car to Abia farmer

ADVERTISEMENT

Abia state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has handed over a Toyota Sienna car to “Abia’s Number 1 Farmer”, Sir Earnest Dike Nwosu, from Umunteke Asa, Ukwa West LGA of the state.

The vehicle was delivered on behalf of the governor by Mr Chinenye Nwaogu, in fulfilment of the promise made yesterday by the governor to the renowned farmer during the flag-off of 2019 farming season at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sir Dike was among the exhibitors of agricultural products at the event and when he met with the governor, he complained about the challenge he faced with transportation of his produce to Umuahia.

Governor Ikpeazu however asked him to see him today (Wednesday) and collect a car to help him move around.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App