Governor Ihedioha to inaugurate cabinet Wednesday

Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State will, on Wednesday, perform the official swearing-in of commissioners on Wednesday.

This followed their confirmation by the State House of Assembly.

According to a statement, signed by Secretary to the State Government, Uche Onyeagocha, the event will take place at Sam Mbakwe Expanded Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Owerri.

“All Commissioner nominees, their family members and guests are to be seated at the venue at 9.30am,” the statement concluded.

Ihedioha had nominated 17 persons as commissioners, most of whom had served in various capacities during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led administration in the state.

Among the commissioner-nominees were a former Minister of State, External Affairs, Prof. Viola Onwuliri and a former speaker of the state House of Assembly, Chuma Nnaji.

