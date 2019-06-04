Governor Ihedioha sets up committee to review Imo laws

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Emeka Ihedioha has set up a committee to review all laws made in Imo State.

The governor said that the review was to make them be in tandem with the expectations and desires of the people of the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at a retreat for members-elect of the Imo State House of Assembly in Oguta on Tuesday, Ihedioha said the committee, which will be headed by the Chief Judge, Justice Pascal Nnadi, will harmonise all laws enacted by the State House of Assembly in order to give the state a new beginning.

The governor charged the members-elect to be abreast of their responsibilities, stressing that he does not intend to run a propaganda government, but a government based on rule of law.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ihedioha said: “As a government, we will take a radical departure from the past. I will not run a government of propaganda but one anchored on due process and rule and so you must be ready to do your work. I will fire you with executive bills and we must adhere strictly to the budgetary process.”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App