Governor Ihedioha drags Okorocha to court over inciting actions

Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State has dragged his predecessor, Rochas Okorocha, to court over the accusation that the former governor “has consistently been in the deplorable habit of fomenting trouble and inciting your supporters to disobey the government of the day.”

In the suit, with reference no: OW/MISC.79/2019, filed at the Owerri district of the Magistrate Court, Ihedioha alleged that his predecessor “has been in the habit of making seditious and inciting statements against the government even on air using your Radio station (Reach FM0, which is widely listened to in Owerri and beyond.”

The suit, which has the Attorney General as the complainant and Okorocha as the defendant, also alleged that Okorocha, “instead of representing your constituents who purportedly elected you into the senate in Abuja, spend your time in Owerri, Imo state, cavorting with your retinue of well-armed thugs and urchins referred to as ‘Ohaji boys’

“That on or about the 28th of August, a Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, who also doubles as the Chairman of the Task Force on Recovery of Government Property in the person of Jasper Ndubuaku, who came to serve court processes at your Spibat residence, was viciously attacked and beaten to an inch of his life by the thugs and armed men on your order.”

The court, in the summons, asked Okorocha to appear on 8th of October to answer to the charges.

However, reacting to the summons, Okorocha said that the action was embarrassing and among the many actions taken by his successor to step on his toes.

Okorocha said that the summons, coming less than 48 hours after the governor denied ordering for his arrest, had confirmed the resolve of his successor to clamp down on him, his family and business interests.

The former governor, who denied the allegation of being always in Owerri, said that between May 29, 2019 when he left office and now, he had visited Imo only once, adding that he was not in Imo when the task force chairman took about 700 thugs to invade his home.

Okorocha said that his successor appeared overwhelmed with his rising popularity since leaving office and described the court case as a very bad example.

