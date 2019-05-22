  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Governor Gaidam approves N6bn for Airport upgrade
ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Gaidam approves N6bn for Airport upgrade

By Hamisu Kabir Matazu, Damaturu Published Date
Governor Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe State
Governor Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe State

Yobe State executive council has approved N6,067,305,786.91 for the upgrade of Yobe International Cargo Airport.

The state commissioner of information, Alhaji Mala Musti disclosed this to newsmen shortly after executive council meeting was presided over by Governor Ibrahim Gaidam in Damaturu, on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Musti said the funds approved will be use to upgrade design and bill of quantity for the completion of the International Cargo Airport.

Also approved, according to the commissioner, was N127,187,270.00 to cater for operational expenses of 2019 Hajj.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is in a bid to meet the deadline of May 30, 2019 for the final remittances of 2019 Hajj fares by the states pilgrims agencies, boards and commissions in Nigeria to NAHCON” he added

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.