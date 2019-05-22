Governor Gaidam approves N6bn for Airport upgrade

ADVERTISEMENT

Yobe State executive council has approved N6,067,305,786.91 for the upgrade of Yobe International Cargo Airport.

The state commissioner of information, Alhaji Mala Musti disclosed this to newsmen shortly after executive council meeting was presided over by Governor Ibrahim Gaidam in Damaturu, on Wednesday.

Musti said the funds approved will be use to upgrade design and bill of quantity for the completion of the International Cargo Airport.

Also approved, according to the commissioner, was N127,187,270.00 to cater for operational expenses of 2019 Hajj.

“This is in a bid to meet the deadline of May 30, 2019 for the final remittances of 2019 Hajj fares by the states pilgrims agencies, boards and commissions in Nigeria to NAHCON” he added

