Governor Emmanuel sues for stronger collaboration from ExxonMobil

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state has sued for a more mutually beneficial relationship between ExxonMobil, the host communities and the state government.

Governor Emmanuel during a tripartite meeting between the state government, management of Mobil Producing Nigeria and leaders of host communities at Qua Iboe terminal, Ibeno local government area, on Tuesday 21st January stressed the need for the company to strengthen its relationship with the people.

The Governor said his visit to the company was aimed to strengthen such corporate relationship and chart a course for more involvement of stakeholders in community projects initiated by the oil giant.

“My visit here is a means of interaction, collaboration and partnership that we need one another. The government needs ExxonMobil, ExxonMobil also needs government; that’s the essence of the visit. It is that essence of collaboration that made this meeting possible.”

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“We have decided that we will see a way to have that cordial working relationship between not just government and ExxonMobil including the host community as well and even the staff, so we look at the welfare of everybody,” he said.

Governor Emmanuel commended the management of ExxonMobil and the host community for their peaceful co-existence and called for sustained peace in the area.

“I want to use this opportunity to appreciate the executive and management of ExxonMobil led by the CEO, and also thank the host communities for their peaceful co-existence with ExxonMobil in the past three years; we expect a lot more,” he added.

The Governor who was taken on a facility tour of the company, expressed satisfaction over the level of maintenance of facilities at the terminal and encouraged the company to keep it up.

Earlier, the Chairman/Managing Director, Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited(MPN), Mr. Paul McGrath thanked the governor for the visit and for initiating the interaction between the management of the company, the state government and the host communities.

He said the meeting has been long wished as a good start-off for the company and its host communities for the year 2020.

Also speaking, the Senior Manager, Security External Relations of the company, Mr. Ide Owodiong-Idemeko thanked Governor Emmanuel for providing an enabling environment for the International Oil Companies (IOCs) to operate, adding that the peace and security maintained has been a great boost to the company’s success and advocated for dialogue in settlement of dispute that may arise between the company and the host communities.

Highlight of the meeting was power point presentation of oil and gas operations of MPN and facility tour.

Among those present at the meeting were, Mr. Udom Inoyo, Vice Chairman of ExxonMobil companies in Nigeria; Paramount ruler of Ibeno, HRH Owong Effiong Achianga; chairman of ALGON Akwa Ibom state, Mr. Frank Archibong.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App