Governor Emmanuel consoles Senator Ekpenyong over wife’s demise

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has commiserated with Senator Chris Ekpeyong over the demise of his wife Dr. Grace Ekpeyong.

The State Governor was accompanied on the condolence visit by the Deputy Governor, Mr. Moses Ekpo; Director General Divine mandate, Otuekong Idongesit Nkanga; National Legal officer of the Peoples Democratic Party, Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem; Senator Anietie Okon; SSG, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, former SSG, Obonganwan Grace Ekong; Dr. Udoma Ekarika, Dr Etido Ibekwe, Elder Aniekan Umana, some members of the state executive council and political stalwarts.

Emmanuel said the news of the demise of Late Mrs Grace Ekpenyong came as a shock and urged the family, especially the bereaved husband, to be consoled by the fact that God knew that a moment like this would come.

The governor said there was no better moment to loose a loved one.

He prayed God to comfort the family and grant her eternal rest.

Responding, Senator Ekpeyong thanked the Governor and his entourage for identifying with him in his grief.

He described the wife as a daughter of Zion and committed Servant of God as well his pillar of strength.

He thanked the Governor for the support given her during her travails to receive medical attention both at home and abroad.

Senator Ekpeyong said that he will greatly miss the companionship and her wise counsel.

He appealed to the state government to stand by him and the family to give his departed wife a befitting burial.

