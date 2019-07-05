Governor Bello congratulates Oyetola on Supreme Court Victory

ADVERTISEMENT

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has congratulated Governor Adegboyega Isiaka Oyetola Of Osun State on the affirmation of his electoral victory by the Supreme Court.

In a statement issued on Friday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Onogwu Muhammed, Governor Bello described the Supreme Court judgement as victory for democracy and enjoined Governor Oyetola to extend hands of fellowship to his opponents and ensure that the state gets purposeful leadership.

“I have been in election tribunals down to the Supreme Court and can attest to the level of distraction a Governor and his administration face on account of some needless litigations. But a calm disposition, open-mindedness and inclusiveness towards everybody; including those who instituted litigations against you, is what defines a true leader”, Bello said.

He urged Governor Oyetola to build on the policies that have defined him as a good ambassador of the All Progressives Congress, APC while sustaining the programmes and developmental agenda of his state in line with the party’s manifesto.

He said after all the legal tussles, the lesson is to ensure that the citizens are repaid with good governance which is a proof that their confidence in their leader were not misplaced.

