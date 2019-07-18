Governor Abiodun closes defence at Ogun tribunal

ADVERTISEMENT

Ogun state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun on Thursday closed his defence in a petition challenging his March 9 victory before the Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abeokuta.

Abiodun, through his lead counsel, Prof Taiwo Osipitan SAN, closed the case having called 32 witnesses who gave evidence before the tribunal.

The petition marked EPT/OG/GOV/01/19 was filed by the governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Adekunle Akinlade and his party.

Earlier today, Osipitan had called the last two witnesses who gave evidence and cross-examined by the Petitioner’s Counsel, Mike Osuman SAN.

In closing the case, Osipitan expressed satisfaction with evidences given by all the witnesses called in the case.

However, the lead counsel to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Paul Ananaba, told the panel that the APC which is the third respondent would commence its defence next week Tuesday.

He promised that the APC will not delay the proceedings and enjoined his colleagues to show commitment and support.

The tribunal chairman, Justice Yusuf Halilu, adjourned sitting till July 23, 2019 for open of defence by the third respondent.

