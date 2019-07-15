‘Government should enforce law against HR quacks’

ADVERTISEMENT

Wale Adediran is the President and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Chattered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM). In this interview, he says FG should enforce law against HR quacks

As someone with background in Mechanical Engineering, what will you say made HR attractive to you?

I started my career in engineering and production as a pioneering staff in Procter and Gamble (P&G), Ibadan. I led the operations team that started up local manufacturing of sanitary towels and baby diapers. I managed the healthcare manufacturing facilities, making various Richardson Vicks brands and pharmaceutical products. I managed the construction and start-up of the first modern diaper factory in Nigeria. It was commissioned by late Chief (Mrs.) Stella Obasanjo.

My HR career also started with P&G as Organisation Excellence Manager in the late 90s. My role was later expanded to lead the HR function for Manufacturing and Organisation Excellence (OE). I was promoted to Group Manager, Human Resources in 2002, leading P&G HR in West Africa till 2005. The trainings, certifications and exposures I had received in P&G from different countries, including the USA, UK, Poland and Italy, made a huge difference in my career.

On what made HR attractive, I will say, I was able to realise quite early enough that HR practitioners exercise the greatest influence on work, workplace and workers. Our role in creating a productive and healthy workplace is critical for social order, productivity and wellbeing of the human capital of our nation.

With these experiences, will you say you have been contributory to any major effort that has had impact on CIPM, and by extension, HR practice in Nigeria?

Since I joined the CIPM, I started spreading the word for practitioners to join the institute. I started ontributing by becoming a member of the Conference Planning Committee. In 2009 and 2010, I was the Vice Chairman of the Conference Planning Committee. In 2011, I was the chairman. I had so many ideas in my head. Some of the ideas were implemented in 2009-2010. It was then we introduced the back pack, instead of the regular conference handbag. As advised by the council at the time, we split the bags – half as back packs and the other half as usual handbags. At the conference, almost everyone wanted the back packs. Delegates who got the handbags felt cheated; they were not happy with us. When I became the chairman in 2011, we were fully on the back packs.

Another major thing was the exhibition at the annual conference. Prior to 2011, exhibition space used to be for all comers. We used to exhibit on tables and the exhibitors could sell anything and everything. It wasn’t really an exhibition per say. We took the bold step in 2011, paying for a proper exposition and exhibition hall at the International Conference Centre, Abuja. It was expensive. Everyone was sceptical of our ability to recover our money from the exhibition.

We planned a proper exhibition that included only our sponsors and service providers in the HR value chain. To everyone’s amazement we got a good response. The second challenge was how to get a proper exhibition booth. I designed what the booth should look like and I got artisans to make a model which I showed to the committee. Everyone was convinced that we could do this. Their concern was where we would keep the booth asset in between conferences. We found a gentleman who found us a lease option and that worked like magic. We leased at a very good rate and we made our money to pay for the hall. We had surplus. The president cut a tape, for the first time ever, to inaugurate the exhibition. We toured the exhibition booths, and till date, that standard had not only been sustained, subsequent conference planning teams had been surpassing it.

Nigerians are worried that the HR practice is still proliferated with many non-professionals, what exactly do you think can curb this?

I am appealing to government at all levels to collaborate with our institute to play the role stablished for it by law. The law recognises the criticality of our professional to national development. Hence, our institute is empowered to regulate the practice of the profession. The law frowns at having non-professionals in HR practice. It stipulates sanctions, including imprisonment for anyone who practices HR profession without CIPM certification.

The government at all levels needs to therefore recognise only CIPM certified HR professionals for HR and administrative duties. We will soon embark on enforcement of our regulatory duties as stipulated by law. The negative impact of untrained and uncertified pretenders on the life of the nation’s human capital is too critical to ignore. I encourage both non-members and members of the Institute to get on board as we co-create and implement initiatives that would take the

Accreditation has been a major issue for most members of the institute. Should this not be addressed to attract non-members?

Yes, I agree. In fact, we have a lot of high net-worth network of our past leaders and fellows, C-suite HR leaders and even our millennial that we can leverage. I believe we have to earn the accreditation and I think we have earned it. It is just for us to showcase our justifications to the key decision makers. Very soon I will be calling for an all-inclusive engagement session with some of our members and stakeholders. We thank God for our founding fathers. Many of them are still alive and active. We will leverage on their influence. We have our past Presidents. We should not take their clout for granted. They all have their networks. We will bring all these stakeholders together to have active engagement. The current Governor of Lagos State is our professional member. We will tap from the wisdom and leverage the networks of these men of great value to understand what specifically we need to do to get the buy-in of the National Council for Establishment. I believe that when we engage all these leaders, we will elevate the status of our certification in the public and private organisations.

We are already on the right trajectory. Many HR leaders who were not part of the Institute before are joining with their team members, especially in the private and public sectors. The Lagos State Government is collaborating well with us. We just concluded a major professionalization induction with Ogun State. In fact, we inducted over a hundred professional HR practitioners of the state civil service.

In the days ahead, what should be the expectations of the CIPM members and other HR stakeholders from your administration?

Our team will drive three priorities that will build the CIPM brand of our dream. First, we will drive stakeholders’ satisfaction. Secondly, we will pursue pan-Africa membership. Lastly, we will seek an iconic presence and influence in Abuja. We will achieve these by doing three things. First, we will transform our membership service platforms to build a strong reputation that will satisfy our members and attract membership pan-Africa.

Secondly, we will develop our branches aggressively. We will ensure branch executive training, branch take off support as well as national presence at our branches. Lastly, we will develop “globalised” HR practice standard for Nigeria. That is, world class standards covering peculiar local realities. We will ensure the standard is embedded in people management practice in Nigeria.

As we speak, each and every member of leadership and elected council members have clarity on their roles. Each elected Council member has an agenda to pursue in the current strategic plan. The overall objective of the agenda is to transform the brand. When we do, accreditation of our certificate will come easier, members will be attracted easily, international mutual recognition will come with ease, international networking synergy will become stronger, and the leadership role of the institute be reinforced.

