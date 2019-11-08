Gov. Zulum tasks corps members on patriotism

ADVERTISEMENT

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has called on members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to contribute towards promoting discipline and patriotism in the country.

Zulum made the call on Thursday at the opening ceremony of the orientation exercise for ‘2019 Batch C, Stream I’ corps members at the Borno State Temporary Orientation Camps at Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Academy and Babbar Ruga, Katsina.

Mr Sada Yahaya, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) in charge of Borno, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Maiduguri.

Zulum, who was represented by Dr Barka Amaza, the Chairman, NYSC Governing Board, said that members of the scheme serve as role models to promote discipline and patriotism in accordance with the objectives of the Federal Government.

“At close of your orientation programme, you will be posted to critical areas of our economy for your primary assignments.

“This will be in keeping with true spirit of sacrifice and dedication to national service which our nation requires for all citizens to inculcate now more than ever before to accomplish the high task of nation building.

“As change agents; my administration looks up to you to take the center stage in providing our state with a future and hope in many ways.

“You present the fertile ground for actualizing ideals of patriotism. I therefore, urge you in the course of your stay in Borno, to inculcate in our youths sense of self discipline, patriotism, love and brotherhood, such virtues are key to meaningful development,” he said.

Zulum added that his administration accorded priority to the NYSC scheme, to fast track implementation of its social and economic transformation programmes.

While congratulating the corps members over successful completion of their studies, Zulum urged them to pay attention to the orientation programme.

Also, Alhaji Rabiu Aminu, the Borno NYSC Coordinator, disclosed that 1,400 corps members had registered at the camp since the commencement of orientation exercise on Nov. 5.

Aminu disclosed that the registered corps members comprised of 900 males and 500 females.

He said that the corps members had exhibited high sense of discipline and commitments since they reported at the camp and urged them to sustain the tempo.

Aminu said: “You are ambassadors of the different states and communities you represent, therefore be mindful of the things you do so that you do not tarnish the image of those you represent.

“You are also expected to mingle irrespective of your tribe, ethnic or religious prejudices,” he said.

The coordinator commended the state government and other partners for their support to the scheme. (NAN)

