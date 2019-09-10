Gov. Zulum sets up second office outside Government House

ADVERTISEMENT

The Borno Government says it has concluded arrangements for Gov. Babagana Zulum to commence operation from his second office, established at the Musa Usman State Secretariat.

Mr Ndahi Sawa, the Director of Press, Government House, said this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Maiduguri.

Sawa disclosed that the governor would soon move to the second office outside the Government House where he would be performing official functions.

“On assumption of office, Zulum’s first call of duty was at the state secretariat where he frowned at the lackadaisical attitude of civil servants, most of who come to office at will.

“The governor then gave a very strong directive to them to be more dedicated to their job to avoid government’s wrath.

“Zulum also promised to relocate to the state secretariat as a second office, where he will attend to commissioners and permanent secretaries.

“Another reason for the planned relocation was to ginger and encourage civil servants to stay in their offices and work,” he said.

Sawa noted that this was the first time in the history of the state that a governor would operate an office outside the Government House.

He added that the governor also promised to rehabilitate the secretariat with a view to creating an enabling and conducive working environment. (NAN)

