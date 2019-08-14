Gov. Zulum approves N28.12m salary arrears for 2 agencies

ADVERTISEMENT

The Borno State Government has approved N28.198 million bailout to settle salary arrears of workers of the state-owned hotels and the State Investment Company.

Alhaji Babasheikh Haruna, the Special Assistant on Media to Gov. Babagana Zulum, announced this in a statement issued in Maiduguri on Tuesday.

Haruna disclosed that the approval was to settle backlog of five months of salary arrears owed workers of the Borno State Hotels and Maiduguri International Hotel.

He added that workers of the Borno State Investment Company would receive seven months’ salary owed them from January to July, this year.

Haruna explained that N17.91 million was for payment of salary arrears to workers of the hotels while N11 million was to settle salary arrears of workers of the investment company.

“The organisations, hitherto, supposed to be self-sustaining but due to poor revenue generations, the state government offered a bailout to pay the backlog salaries of these companies.

“Those to benefit from the governor’s magnanimity include casual staff of the State Hotels Maiduguri and Biu,” he said. (NAN)

