Gov. Wike dissolves Rivers Executive Council

The Rivers Executive Council has been dissolved, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Gov. Nyesom Wike announced the dissolution of the State Executive Council on Wednesday during the Valedictory Session of the executive council.

Wike said he would continue to promote Rivers first at all times, adding that the interest of state was ahead of all other considerations.

He thanked members of the former state executive council for their contributions to the development of the state.

He said: “It has been a rewarding experience and I am quite impressed that one worked with these persons of capacity.

“All the achievements we recorded were made possible because you worked.’’

The governor said that some of the members of the dissolved executive council would make it back to the new executive council.

Deputy Governor, Ipalibo Harry Banigo, also commended the governor for providing purposeful leadership that helped to transform the state.

She assured the governor of her unflinching support, adding that she would always work for the success of his administration.

Former Commissioners, Attorney-General, Dr Zaccheus Adango, former Head of Service, Rufus Godwins, former Secretary to the Rivers Government, Sir Kenneth Kobani, former Chief of Staff, Chukwuemeka Woke, separately praised the governor for developing the state.

Kobani moved the motion, seconded by former Commissioner of Transport, Mr Michael West, for the dissolution of the State Executive Council.

High point of the valedictory session was the presentation of special congratulatory card to the governor by former members of the council. (NAN)

