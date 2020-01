ADVERTISEMENT

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has approved the appointment of an comedian, Yibo Koko as the Director-General of the Rivers State Tourism Development Agency.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, says that the appointment takes immediate effect.

Koko is the initiator of the popular Seki Dance.

