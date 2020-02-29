Gov. urges parents to inculcate moral values in children

  1. Home
Governor Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa of Delta State
Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has charged parents, guardians and teachers not to relent in imparting moral values in their children.

He made the call in Asaba at the maiden edition of “Time Out With Role Model” workshop organised by the State Orientation Bureau.

The Governor, represented by the Commissioner for Youth Development, Mr Ifeanyi Egwunyenga, urged children to emulate people with responsible behaviours as models and mentors.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, called on the participants to make genuine difference in life through their behaviours.

 

