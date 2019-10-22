Gov Tambuwal condemns killings by Air Force in Sokoto

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has condemned the alleged killing of two persons by Air force personnel during a fracas in Sokoto State.

“We condemn this unwholesome development, which is perhaps, the first of its type to occur in the state,” he stated, adding that the culprits would be fished out.

The governor stated this on Tuesday while commiserating with the families of the victims.

He assured the family of the female victim, who left behind seven children, that the state government would sponsor their education and welfare until they graduate from tertiary institutions of their choice.

Tambuwal was accompanied by members of the state executive council, representatives of the General Officer Commanding (GOC), the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), the Police and other security agencies in the state.

He added: “We want to assure the people of the state that the state government, in close collaboration with the security operatives with whom we have a very cordial relationship, will not rest on its oars until the perpetrators of this dastardly act are brought to book on the shortest possible time.”

Meanwhile, Director of Public Relations and Information of Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, had said the Nigerian Air Force was investigating the matter with a view to ascertaining the facts as well as establishing the degree of involvement of its personnel.

“It is pertinent to reiterate that the NAF is a highly disciplined and professional force that does not tolerate or condone acts of indiscipline or violations of human rights of citizens,” he stated.

He pointed out that every NAF personnel found guilty of a misdemeanour, in the past, had always been dealt with in accordance with extant laws and the general public duly informed.

“We wish to assure the general public that, in line with the NAF’s usual practice, this case will be investigated thoroughly and appropriate action is taken,” he stated.

