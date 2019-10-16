Gov Sule submits list of 15 commissioner nominees to Nasarawa assembly

ADVERTISEMENT

Gov Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on Wednesday submitted list of 15 commissioner nominees to the state House of Assembly for screening and confirmation as members of the state executive council.

Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, the speaker of the House announced this after the Majority leader of the house, Alhaji Tanko Tunga (APC-Awe North) notified the lawmakers at the floor of the house in Lafia.

“The fifteen commissioner nominees are, Ahmed Baba Yahaya (Toto LGA) Philip Dada (Karu LGA), Othman Bala Adam (Keffi LGA), Dr Abdulkarim Abubakar Kana (Kokona LGA), Obadiah Boyi (Akwanga LGA) Yusuf Aliyu Turaki (Awe LGA), Dr Salihu Ahmad Alizaga (Nassarawa Eggon LGA),

“Others are: Dogo Shammah (Wamba LGA), Prof.Otaki Allahnanah (Keana LGA), Haruna Ogbole Adamu (Obi LGA), Ibrahim Musa Ekye (Doma LGA), Mrs Fati Jimeta Sabo (Nasarawa LGA), Abubakar Muhammed Imam(Lafia LGA), Hajiya Halima Ahmadu Jabiru(Lafia LGA) and Mohammed Bashir Aliyu(Lafia LGA),” he said.

Speaker Ibrahim Balarabe directed the nominees to submit 30 copies of their curriculum Vitae (CV) on or before Friday, October 18th.

“The house will commence their screening from Monday October 21st to Tuesday Oct.22,” he added.

“Those that will appear for screening on Monday, Oct 21st are commissioner nominees from Toto, Karu, Keffi, Kokona, Akwanga, Awe, Nassarawa Eggon, Wamba and Keana

” While those that will appear for screening on Tuesday, Oct 22nd are commissioner nominees from Obi, Doma, Nasarawa and they three nominees from Lafia Local government,”he said .

