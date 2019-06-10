Gov Sule promises collaboration with NASENI

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state has said his focus will include majorly the development of solid minerals potential of the State even as he promised to collaborate with the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure(NASENI) through the Solid Minerals Machinery and Equipment Development Institute (SOMMEDI), located in Nasarawa State.

The Governor stated this at the weekend when he received in audience the Executive Vice Chairman of NASENI, Engr. Professor Mohammed Sani Haruna who paid him a courtesy visit on the Salah (Eid-el-Fitr) celebration.

According to the Governor, the Solid minerals potential of Nasarawa State was enormous and therefore the attention of the new administration would not shift from its development and investment.

Governor Sule during the parley with NASENI’s Chief Executive promised to continue full development of SOMMEDI to maturity and investment in the mining sector of the State as a matter of priorities.

He assured that the State Government would immediately complete the landscaping project and to provide road networks for the entire 20-hectare permanent site of the Institute in order to fast-track development of the various mining process facilities as contained in SOMMEDI plan on time.

He said the new Administration also would collaborate with NASENI to deploy the agency’s solar power capacity for the supply of electricity to the State’s General Hospitals and Street lights in rural areas, towns and cities within Nasarawa State.

Professor Haruna thanked the Governor for being visionary in his approach to continue with the good projects that were initiated by the immediate past government.

The EVC of NASENI however lamented the disappearance of crafts and technical schools from the Nigerian educational system with its negative effects on Industrial and manufacturing sector.

