Gov Sule donates N10m for separation of conjoined twins

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has made a personal donation of ten million naira ( N10m ) for the separation of conjoined twins at Federal Medical Center, (FMC), Keffi.

In a statement from his spokesperson, Yakubu Lamai, the governor met with the management of the hospital for preparation ahead of the the operation scheduled for next week.

The statement said a team of 35 medical experts had been constituted for the surgery which will cost N25 Million naira.

The twins-Hassana and Hussaina, joined at the abdomen, were born in Toto local government area of the state.

