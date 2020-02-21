Gov Sule donates N10m for separation of conjoined twins

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has made a personal donation of ten million naira ( N10m ) for the separation of conjoined twins at Federal Medical Center, (FMC), Keffi.
In a statement from his spokesperson, Yakubu Lamai, the governor met with the management of the hospital for preparation ahead of the the operation scheduled for next week.
The statement said a team of 35 medical experts had been constituted for the surgery which will cost N25 Million naira.
The twins-Hassana and Hussaina, joined at the abdomen, were born in Toto local government area of the state.