Gov Sule donates N10m for separation of conjoined twins

By Ibraheem Jamza Muhammad, Lafia. Published Date
Engineer Abdullahi Sule, Nasarawa state governor.
Engineer Abdullahi Sule, Nasarawa state governor.

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has made a personal donation of ten million naira ( N10m ) for the separation of conjoined twins at Federal Medical Center, (FMC), Keffi.

In a statement from his spokesperson, Yakubu Lamai, the governor met with the management of the hospital for preparation ahead of the the operation scheduled for next week.

The statement said a team of 35 medical experts had been constituted for the surgery which will cost N25 Million naira.

The twins-Hassana and Hussaina, joined at the abdomen, were born in Toto local government area of the state.

 

