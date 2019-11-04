Gov Sule assigns portfolios to special advisers

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has assigned portfolios to his special advisers.

In a statement signed by secretary to the state government, Ahmed Aliyu Tijjani, the special advisers are: John D.W Mamman, Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs; Dominic Adagadzu Bako, Budget and Planning; Samuel A. Egya, Governor’s Office; Aliyu Abdullahi Tashas, Conflict Resolution; Hashimu Jibrin Gurku, Erosion Control and Waste Management.

Others are: Mohammed Dikko Yakubu, Political; Yakubu Kwanta, Youth and Sport; Hudu Tafida, Solid Minerals/Mining; Sanusi Abdul Giza, Agriculture and Food Safety and David Nmeri Ayele, Establishment and Labour Matters.

Also appointed are: Mrs. Munira Abdullahi, NGOs and Development Partners; Hajarat Ibrahim Danyaro, Gender/Orphanage; Ibrahim Adamu Abdullahi, Economic Planning and Investment; Alhassan Muktar Lamus, Special Duties and Ibrahim Oboshi Oga, Banking and Finance.

