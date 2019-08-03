Gov. raises alarm on arms movement

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has raised an alarm on 27 illegal routes in parts of the state where there is high level arms movement into and out of the state.

The governor said he had intelligence report that confirmed that much of the arms were used by criminals and others float into Cameroon.

Ayade spoke when he received a delegation led by the new comptroller of the Nigerian Immigration Service in the state command, James Okey Ezegwu.

The governor said it was important for the immigration and other security agencies in the state to work hard and seal up those illegal routes and curtail flow of weapons in and around the state.

The NIS comptroller said, “ We have lot of pressure from influx from Cameroonian refugees in the state. We are profiling them. We have deployed good number of our men all over the state. This has helped to reduce the number of illegal immigrants and child trafficking in the state drastically.”

