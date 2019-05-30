Gov. Mohammed appoints SSG, Chief of Staff, others

ADVERTISEMENT

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, has approved the appointment of Alhaji Muhammad Baba as a Secretary to the State Government(SSG) and Dr Abubakar Kari as Chief of Staff (CoS).

Dr Ladan Salihu, the Spokesperson to the Governor, made the announcement in a statement issued in Bauchi on Thursday.

The statement said other appointments include Alhaji Bashir Yau, Deputy Chief of Staff to the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Baba Tela.

Others are the Deputy National President, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Alhaji Muktar Gidado, as Senior Special Assistant, Media, to the Governor and Alhaji Umaruji Hassan as Chief Protocol.

The appointments take effect from May 30.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Mohammed was inaugurated on Wednesday, May 29, as the governor of the state. (NAN)

