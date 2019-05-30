Breaking News
Senate to hold valedictory session June 6HAPPENING NOW: EFCC storms Ogboko, arrests Rochas Okorocha, wife
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Gov. Mohammed appoints SSG, Chief of Staff, others
ADVERTISEMENT

Gov. Mohammed appoints SSG, Chief of Staff, others

By Eseohe Ebhota-Akoma Published Date
Senator Bala picks Baba Tela as running mate
Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, has approved the appointment of Alhaji Muhammad Baba as a Secretary to the State Government(SSG) and Dr Abubakar Kari as Chief of Staff (CoS).

Dr Ladan Salihu, the Spokesperson to the Governor, made the announcement in a statement issued in Bauchi on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement said other appointments include Alhaji Bashir Yau, Deputy Chief of Staff to the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Baba Tela.

Others are the Deputy National President, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Alhaji Muktar Gidado, as Senior Special Assistant, Media, to the Governor and Alhaji Umaruji Hassan as Chief Protocol.

ADVERTISEMENT

The appointments take effect from May 30.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Mohammed was inaugurated on Wednesday, May 29, as the governor of the state. (NAN)

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.