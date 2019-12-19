Gov Matawalle revokes N79bn contracts, asks contractors to refund money or face prosecution

ADVERTISEMENT

Zamfara State governor Alhaji Bello Mohammed Matawalle has approved the immediate revocation of rural water and electrification projects worth over N79.6 billion awarded by the previous administration.

He asked the contractors to refund state’s funds or face prosecution.

Among the contracts revoked by Zamfara state government for poor implementation were the 168 motorized boreholes rural water scheme phase one and two worth over N54 billion awarded to China Zhonghao in 2013 and 2018 respectively.

Also revoked was the 2013 rural electrification contract worth over N25 Billion awarded to Alliance Trading Company Limited belonging to former Kebbi state governor, Senator Adamu Aliero.

Speaking shortly after inaugural meeting the state commissioner for Works, Ibrahim Isa Mayana said governor Matawalle approved the revocation of the contracts following the report of the local government contracts verification committee which found out that the contractors had abandoned the contracts after collecting huge amounts of the contract sum.

Mayana added the China Zhonghao was awarded 84 boreholes rural water scheme phase one worth over N27.595 billion in 2013 and was paid over N19.386 billion but abandoned the contract after reaching 75% completion.

“China Zhonghao was also awarded another 84 boreholes rural water scheme phase two worth over N27.694 billion in 2018 and was paid N14.477 billion but has abandoned the contract just at 13 % completion”, he said.

Mayana said the rural electrification project was also revoked based on non completion of the project more than six years after award despite the payment of over 90% of the contract sum to the contractor.

“Alliance trading was awarded N25.992 billion contract for rural electrification across the 14 local government areas in 2013 and was paid N22.599 billion but company abandoned the contract after reaching just 67% completion”, he said.

