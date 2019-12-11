Gov. Matawalle assigns portfolios to new cabinet members

ADVERTISEMENT

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has approved the portfolios of his 49 recently sworn-in cabinet members.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Bala Maru, and made available to journalists in Gusau on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new cabinet members consisted of 19 commissioners and 30 special advisers.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The Commissioners and their portfolios are as follows: Suleiman Tunau, Information and Culture; Aminu Suleiman, Agriculture and natural resources; Abdulkadir Buhari, Youth Development and Sports; and Junaidu A Muhammad, Water Resources.

Muh’ammad Maiturare is commissioner for Special Duties and Zainab Lawal Gummi, Women, Children and Social Development.

Others are; Jamilu Zannah, Education; Nura Isah, Environment and Solid Minerals; Rabi’u Garba, Finance, Sufiyanu Yuguda; Commerce industry and Tourism; Ibrahim Jibo, Budget and Economic Planning; Yahayya Chado, Local Govt and Community Development; Yahayya Kanoma, Health and Tukur Sani-Jangebe, Religious Affairs.

The rest are Ibrahim Isan mayana, Works and Transport; AbubakarTsafe, Rural Development and Co-opratives; Nura Zarumi, Justice; Bilyaminu Shinkafi, Science and Technology and Abubakar Dauran, Security and Home Affairs.

The special advisers include; Danyaro Abdullahi, Fadama three; Sa’adu Muhammad, Directorate of Afforestation; Yusuf Zugu, Chieftaincy Affairs; Aliyi Adafka, Assembly Matters; Ahmad Muhammad, Rural Urban Electrification and Telecommunication.

Fa’ika Muhammad, Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management; Aminu Abdullahi, Sustainable Development Goals; Ibrahim Ma’aji, Political Affairs and Inter Party Relations; Gazali Shehu, Stratagies Development and Aminu Jelani, Ulama Consultative Council.

Others are; Aliyu S Fawa, Deputy Governor’s Office; Umaru Katuka, Protocol Affairs and Liaison Services; Ahmad Bagu, Sports; Lukman Majidadi, Scholarship; Bello Galadima, Labour Matters and Aminu Junaidu, Judicial Services Matters.

Also in the list are; Rufa’i Chiroma, ZAPA; Umaru G Muhammad, Housing and Urban Development and Zailani Bappa, Public Enlightenment and Media; Aminu Iliyasu, Skills Acquisition; Ahmad Muhammad Kabir, Road Maintenance Agency; Surajo Habibi, Inter Community Relations; Sambo Marafa, (ZACAREP); Lawal Zannah, Non Governmental Organisations and Abdulrahman Bala, Reconciliation and Conflicts Resolution.

Dr Rabi Ibrahim, Investment; Sule Magayaki, Projects Monitoring; Abdullahi Gurbin-Bore, Directorate of Higher Education; Abdullahi Maiturare, Accelerated Cotton Development and Abubakar Musa-Mafara, Land and Survey conmpleted the list. (NAN)

Related

Download Daily Trust News App