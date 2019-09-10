  1. Home
  2. Education
  3. Gov. Matawalle approves promotion of 6,709 primary school teachers
ADVERTISEMENT

Gov. Matawalle approves promotion of 6,709 primary school teachers

By . Published Date
Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state
Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has approved the immediate promotion of 6,709 primary school teachers who had not been promoted for over 10 years.

Matawalle made this known in Gusau on Tuesday while speaking at a political forum organised by the senator representing Zamfara Central, Sen. Hassan Nasiha.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I just approved the promotion of these UBE teachers because I believe they have a genuine complaint which I investigated and found it to be so.

“They have been unfairly treated by past administrations but they remained patient hoping that one day, their prayers will be answered and God will bring someone that will clean off their tears.

“My emergence as governor is partly to clean those tears by the will of God which is what I have done.

“All of them will now be promoted to their next grade levels so that they will be encouraged to put in their best in educating our children for better future,” he said.

The governor who expressed his resolve to always address genuine cases affecting his people, said “with the attainment of peace in the state, we will now focus more on development and good governance.”

While speaking on the recent border closure by the Federal Government, Matawalle revealed that he had already discussed with the governors of Sokoto and Katsina.

He said that the governors agreed to meet with the President to inform him of how negatively the decision had affected people in their states. (NAN)

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.