Gov. Matawalle approves promotion of 6,709 primary school teachers

ADVERTISEMENT

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has approved the immediate promotion of 6,709 primary school teachers who had not been promoted for over 10 years.

Matawalle made this known in Gusau on Tuesday while speaking at a political forum organised by the senator representing Zamfara Central, Sen. Hassan Nasiha.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I just approved the promotion of these UBE teachers because I believe they have a genuine complaint which I investigated and found it to be so.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

“They have been unfairly treated by past administrations but they remained patient hoping that one day, their prayers will be answered and God will bring someone that will clean off their tears.

“My emergence as governor is partly to clean those tears by the will of God which is what I have done.

“All of them will now be promoted to their next grade levels so that they will be encouraged to put in their best in educating our children for better future,” he said.

The governor who expressed his resolve to always address genuine cases affecting his people, said “with the attainment of peace in the state, we will now focus more on development and good governance.”

While speaking on the recent border closure by the Federal Government, Matawalle revealed that he had already discussed with the governors of Sokoto and Katsina.

He said that the governors agreed to meet with the President to inform him of how negatively the decision had affected people in their states. (NAN)

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App