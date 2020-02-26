Gov Masari should address suffering of rural communities

ADVERTISEMENT

My attention has been drawn to a story, which was published by Katsina Post Online Media, captioned “My administration spent over N6.4b on construction of drainages: Masari”

To be Frank, the money said to have been spent on the construction of drainages can only touch the yearning and aspirations of the people living in urban areas in the state. Meanwhile, we the rural dwellers have been neglected in the area of provision of basic amenities like roads, health care, education, potable drinking water, security etc.

Like the area I come from, Burdugau G’ of Malumfashi Local government, we don’t know what dividend of democracy is all about; whether the local government, state or Federal government. At least, Katsina state governor, Aminu Bello Masari can testify about our problems. Despite all our clarion calls and appeals to the state government since Late. Yar’adua’s administration down to the government of Ibrahim Shema and now Aminu Masari, no one has come to our aid. I want to identify some of our major challenges , which the state government has neglected since the return of the current democracy over two decades. These problems which include:, lack of access road from Marabar Kankara junction to Burdugau, abandoned PHC, for which contract was awarded by the state government in partnership with MDGs (now SDGs) in 2008 but has not been completed for reasons only known to the state government; our electricity supply, which was destroyed over six years ago as a result of the windstorm, non-establishment of a secondary school, failure to renovate our 1970’s primary school, absence of potable drinking water among other social amenities lacking in the area.

In fact, majority of towns and villages in Funtua and the entire Senatorial district have been neglected by the federal, state and local governments. Therefore, there is absolute need for the government to as a matter of urgency come to their aid, especially in the area of health care delivery services, good access road network, water supply, education to mention but a few.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari should wake up and salvage people of our rural areas from the long suffering they have been faced with. But the governor must remember that the rural people are the most peaceful and law abiding citizens who also gave him the mandate to govern the state.

I keep asking myself, do we really have a government, be it at the local, state or federal, level? Are we not suppose to enjoy dividends of democracy from the government? Why is it that for over four decades, we have been sidelined and left to suffer such kind of neglect from our government? I want to use this medium to draw the attention of our government at all levels that citizen deserves good care. I also want us to note that as human beings, we shall all give account of all that we did before the Almighty God, whether good or bad.

Governor Masari should initiate grass roots tour and see things by himself and find out modalities on how best his administration can help these hapless and voiceless rural communities rather than concentrating on the development of urban areas. He must realise that we are all citizens of the state and deserve to be treated with justice and equity by his administration.

Wallahi Billahi, Masari, God Almighty will ask only you on how you govern your people on the day of resurrection. Therefore, we need your attention at the grass roots like any other citizens of the urban areas in the state. My hope is for you to understand my counsels and suggestions in good faith and start considering us because we are seriously backward in all aspects of the socioeconomic potentials. Allah ya baka ikon sauke wannan nauyin cikin nasara.

Sanusi Muhammad, Burdugau g’ Malumfashi LG, Katsina State

