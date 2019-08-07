Gov.Makinde approves N60m bursary for Law students

ADVERTISEMENT

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oye State has approved N60 million as bursary to 120 Oyo State indigenes in the Nigerian Law School.

Mankinde announced the approval on Tuesday evening, when a delegation of the students visited him on Tuesday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the governor approved the sum of N500,000 as bursary for each of the 120 students.

The bursary is to cater for the 2019/2020 session of the state indigenes in the Nigerian Law School.

Makinde said that his decision was aimed at encouraging the students and assisting them to achieve greatness in their academic pursuit.

He urged them to ensure that they come back home to contribute their quota towards the development of the state after their studies.

According to the governor, Oyo state by the gesture of the bursary made an investment on the Law School students and would love them to also pay back to the state.

He advised the students not to be carried away by the allure of Lagos and other cities after their studies.

He further charged them to be persevere in the face of challenges and never lose hope no matter the challenges that may come their way, noting ”life is not just for those who work hard but for those who persevere as well.”

In his response, Mr Olaniyi Ogunlade, leader of the student’s delegation, thanked the governor for the gesture and promised that they would make the best results in the history of Oyo state students in the Law School.

He assured the governor and the people of the state that the beneficiaries of the bursary award would return to make their contributions to the development of the state.(NAN)

