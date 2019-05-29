Gov. Mai Mala retains Gaidam’s SSG

ADVERTISEMENT

The immediate past Secretary to Yobe State Government (SSG), Alhaji Baba Mallam Wali, mni, has been reappointed on acting capacity by Governor Mai Mala Buni.

According to a statement by the Director-General for Press Affairs to His Excellency Governor Mai Mala Buni, the appointment takes immediate effect.

“The acting SSG was until his new appointment the substantive secretary to state government under His Excellency Governor Ibrahim Gaidam’s administration.

“The new acting SSG was born on 25th December 1958 in Nguru, Yobe State to the family of Mallam Shettima Modu and Hajiya Fatima Muhammad. He attended Ngilewa primary school Nguru from 1965 to 1972, Government Secondary School Nguru, from 1972 to 1977 and School of Basic Studies, Ahmadu Bello University (A.B.U) Zaria from 1977 to 1978. He was admitted into Ahmadu Bello University Zaria in 1978 and graduated with B.A. (Hons) Geography in 1981. He returned to Ahmadu Bello University Zaria in 1984 and graduated with Msc. in Rural Development in 1986.

“Baba Mallam Wali started his working career with the Chad Basin Development Authority in 1982 as a Planning Officer, after serving his National Youth service both in Abaji and Kwali Secondary Schools in the Federal Capital Territory in 1981/1982. He served in various capacity in the CBDA, including the Head of Planning Division, South Chad Irrigation Project, New Marte. He also served as Social Mobilisation officer for Nguru Local Government from 1987 to 1989 under the Directorate for Social Mobilisation (MAMSER). He transferred his service to the Borno State Government as Principal Personnel officer in 1989. He served in various capacity in the Borno State Government including the Principal Secretary to the Military Administrator in 1990.

In November 1990, he was seconded to the North East Arid Zone Development Programme (NEAZDP), an integrated Rural Development Programme funded by the Federal Government, European Union and Borno/Yobe State, and rose to the position of the Programme Manager between 1996 to 1999.

In the year 2000, he was appointed by President Olusegun Obasanjo as the first Yobe State Coordinator of the National Poverty Eradication Programme (NAPEP) where he served for three years. On completion of his tenure in NAPEP, he returned to the Yobe State Government and served as Director in various Ministries. He was appointed Permanent Secretary in 2007 and served in the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ministry of Transport and Energy and Ministry of Environment. He was the Permanent Secretary, Administration and General Service, Office of Secretary to the State Government Yobe State before his nomination to attend the Senior Executive Course 36 at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies NIPSS, Kuru.

