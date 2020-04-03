Gov Ishaku orders lockdown in Taraba

ADVERTISEMENT

Taraba government has ordered immediate lockdown of the state from 11pm Friday.

The order was announced by the state’s Deputy Governor, Alhaji Haruna Manu while briefing newsmen in Jalingo.

He said the lockdown was part of Governor Darius Ishaku’s efforts to keep coronavirus away from the state.

The Deputy Governor hinted that the lockdown would have been enforced earlier than now, adding that it is expected that people will stock food items and other requirements.

He advised people in the state to comply with the order.

Alhaji Haruna Manu also directed all security agents to ensure enforcement of the order.

The police spokesperson, DSP David Misal said the police will ensure enforcement of the order.

