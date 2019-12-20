Gov Ishaku assigns portfolio to 25 new Commissioners

  1. Home
By Magaji Isa Hunkuyi, Jalingo Published Date
Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state.

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state has assigned portfolio to 25 new Commissioners he swore in recently.

The new ministries and their Commissioners are: Ministry of Power -Dr Badina Garba, Ministry of Special Duties and Humanitarian Services-Taninga Binga as Commissioner; Solomon Elisha of Ministry of Budget and Planning while Adamu Ibrahim heads the Ministry of Transport and Aviation.

Others are: Ministry of Education (Tertiary)- Edward Baraya, Naphtali Habu Kefas- Poverty and Alleviation, Jesse Adi- Finance, Danjuma Anyeze Adamu- Information, Innocent Vakkai-Health, Gambo Ndafor- Lands and Survey, Yusuf Akirikwen-Water Resources, Sam B. Adda- Justice,

Others  are Aliyu Dankaro-Housing, Joseph Obadiah Asseh- Culture and Tourism and Alexander M. Senlo- Rural Development.

Alhassan Hamman- Science and Technology, Bridget Twar- Social Development, David Ishaya- Agriculture, Johannes Jigem- Basic and Secondary Education, Yusuf Tanimu Njeke- Commerce, Trade and Industry, Ibrahim Lawan- Environment and Sanitation, Irimiya Hamman-Julde- Works, Sale Saad- Urban development, Ibrahim Adam Imam- Youth and Sports and Hauwa Kwenna- Women Affairs.

