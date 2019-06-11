Gov Ikpeazu  Swears in New SSG

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has sworn in the new Secretary to State Government, Barrister Chris Ezem

The Governor asked him to bring his wealth of experience to bear on the workings of government to ensure seamless administrative excellence and justify his selection which is a product of merit, hard work and a solid track record of professionalism and people centrism.

The oath of office was administered on him by the Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice, Enyinnaya Okezie, Esq.

Responding, the new Secretary to the State Government, Barrister Chris Ezem thanked the Governor for finding him fit and proper for this huge assignment and assured him that the confidence is not misplaced.

