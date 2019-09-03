Gov Ikpeazu present list of Commissioner nominees to House of Assembly

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has finally forwarded names to the State House of Assembly for confirmation as Honorable Commissioners in the State Executive Council.
This is coming four months after the inauguration of the present administration in the state.
The list was contained in a Press release made available by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Chief John Okiyi Kalu.
The following names made the list:
1. Honorable Chimaobi Ebisike
2. Prof Ikechi Mgbeoji
3. Chief John J. Okoro
4. Dr Hagler Okorie
5. Dr Cosmos Ndukwe
6. Honorable Ugbaja Theophilus Odionyemfe
7. Onyema Wachuku
8. Sir G C Onyendilefu
9. Chief Emeka Ikwuagwu
10. Rt. Honorable Eziuche Ubani
11. Honorable D. K Uduma
12. Barr Ekele Nwaohanmuo
13. Mrs Ukachi Amala
14. Honorable Prince Ezekwesiri Ananaba
15. Dr Solomon Ogunji
16. Chief Ikpechukwu Onuoha
17. Prince Dan Okoli
18. Barr. Suleiman Ukandu
19. Dr Aham Uko
20. Honorable Chijioke Paul Madumere
21. Dr K. C. K Nwangwa
22. Chief (Mrs) Uwaoma Olenwengwa
23. Dr Joe Osuji
24. Engr. Emma Nwabuko