Gov Ikpeazu present list of Commissioner nominees to House of Assembly

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has finally forwarded names to the State House of Assembly for confirmation as Honorable Commissioners in the State Executive Council.

This is coming four months after the inauguration of the present administration in the state.

The list was contained in a Press release made available by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Chief John Okiyi Kalu.

The following names made the list:

1. Honorable Chimaobi Ebisike

2. Prof Ikechi Mgbeoji

3. Chief John J. Okoro

4. Dr Hagler Okorie

5. Dr Cosmos Ndukwe

6. Honorable Ugbaja Theophilus Odionyemfe

7. Onyema Wachuku

8. Sir G C Onyendilefu

9. Chief Emeka Ikwuagwu

10. Rt. Honorable Eziuche Ubani

11. Honorable D. K Uduma

12. Barr Ekele Nwaohanmuo

13. Mrs Ukachi Amala

14. Honorable Prince Ezekwesiri Ananaba

15. Dr Solomon Ogunji

16. Chief Ikpechukwu Onuoha

17. Prince Dan Okoli

18. Barr. Suleiman Ukandu

19. Dr Aham Uko

20. Honorable Chijioke Paul Madumere

21. Dr K. C. K Nwangwa

22. Chief (Mrs) Uwaoma Olenwengwa

23. Dr Joe Osuji

24. Engr. Emma Nwabuko

