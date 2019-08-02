Gov Ikpeazu inaugurates water scheme in Umuahia

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia on Wednesday inaugurated a Gravitational Tank Water Scheme at Ugba-na-Nkata community in Umuahia North Local Government to improve access to potable water in the area.

In a message to the ceremony in Umuahia, Ikpeazu said that the importance of clean and safe drinking water could not be over-emphasised.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Mr Ude Oko-Chukwu, said that the state government was committed to improving the well being of the people of Abia.

He said that the state government would deploy necessary machinery to ensure that regional water schemes in Aba and Umuahia were functional.

Ikpeazu said that the community water project would go a long way in meeting the water, sanitation and hygiene needs of the community.

In his address, Mr Ezenwa Dike, the Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Public Utilities and Water Resources, said that the community water scheme was designed to increase the capacity of the Umuahia Regional Water scheme.

Responding, Chief Michael Onuoha, a representative of the community, commended the state government for initiating projects that would improve the livelihood of the people of Abia.

Onuoha described the provision of a source of clean drinking water for the community as a welcome development, adding that it would alleviate the suffering experienced in sourcing for potable water. (NAN)

