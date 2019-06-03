Gov. Fintiri pledges vital role for traditional rulers in Adamawa

ADVERTISEMENT

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa said on Monday that traditional rulers would play key role in the implementation of his administration’s 11- point agenda, designed to transform the state.

Fintiri made this known Monday when he received members of state Traditional Council led by the Lamido of Adamawa, Alhaji Barkindo Mustafa, at the Government House, Yola.

“You will find in me a son that will listen to advice; you will find in me a governor that will work with you in the implementation of our 11-point agenda, particularly in areas of peace and security.

“We will work together for the overall interest of Adamawa,” Fintiri said.

Earlier, the Lamido said the visit was to congratulate the new governor and assure him of their loyalty and support.

“Let me assure you of our cooperation with government and our readiness to give you advice as well as receive and work with government advice and directives,” Mustafa said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members of the out-going 8th House of Assembly led by the Speaker, Alhaji Kabiru Mijinyawa were also at government house to show solidarity with the new governor. (NAN)

