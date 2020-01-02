Gov Emmanuel declares zero tolerance for crime

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Udom Emmanuel has declared zero tolerance for crime of any sort in Akwa Ibom state this year.

The governor stated this while treating guests to a luncheon at the Government House Banquet Hall, Uyo after the 2020 edition of Akwa Ibom Solemn Assembly, yesterday.

According to him, “I use this opportunity to announce that in 2020 there will be zero tolerance on anything that will disrupt peace in the state no matter how well placed that person is, once you do anything that will disrupt peace the law will catch up with you”.

He reassured Akwa Ibom people of his commitment towards maintaining peace and security in the state and appealed for collaborative effort in moving the state forward.

He pointed out that there is need to come together irrespective of divergent interests to ensure the future is secured for the next generation in the state.

“I love my state, I love my people, no bitterness, no offence to anybody. Politics is over, we are now in governance. If you have ideas contribute it, let us move the state forward. I won’t stop saying that this is the time for us to move this state forward,” he said.

Speaking on his policy on energy, Governor Emmanuel stated that his administration has prioritized investment in the power sector to ensure availability of power to all and hinted that one of the biggest power sub-station will soon be constructed in Oron.

“We will build sub-stations, now we are negotiating for one of the biggest sub-stations in Oron, I am asked to provide right of way and we are working on that now,” he said.

Earlier during the solemn assembly, held at Ibom Hall arena, Governor Emmanuel thanked God for the prevailing peace and unity in Akwa Ibom state and thanked the leaders of traditional and religious institutions for promoting peace and unity in the state, urging the youth to imbibe unify the culture of peace and unity.

“Today is a day of thanksgiving unto God and to rededicate this land unto God. I stand here joining my faith with all the fathers in faith and all the elders of this state. As Leviticus 25:24 says, and in all the land of Akwa Abasi Ibom State ye shall grant redemption for the land, as the number one citizen, I speak by the order of the higher authority that Akwa Ibom land is dedicated to God Almighty. So we rededicate Akwa Ibom to God the Father, the son and the Holy Spirit,” he said.

Speaking further, the governor said, “I also want to thank God for the unity of this state; first time ever in Akwa Ibom, there is nothing like Ibibio, Oron, Annang, Obolo, Ikot Abasi, Onna, all of us are Akwa Ibomites. I really appreciate our elders, I appreciate our royal fathers, I appreciate our fathers in faith for the unity, the love we are enjoying in this state. Above all, I cannot end thanksgiving today without thanking God for the peace we enjoy in this state”.

Delivering a sermon at the event on the theme, “Divine Favour”, drawn from 2nd Thessalonians 3:3 and Exodus 3:14-21, the General Oversea of the Christian Fellowship Evangelical Church, Rev. Emem Jacob, encouraged Akwa Ibom people to keep their faith in God as He alone can cause their hope to come to fruitfulness, prophesying that, Akwa Ibom in 2020 will experience Divine Favour through miraculous restoration and approval from God.

