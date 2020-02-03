Gov Emmanuel commends UNIUYO VC on academic excellence

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Udom Emmanuel has commended the Vice Chancellor, University of Uyo, Professor Enefiok Essien for sustaining academic excellence and curbing insecurity in the institution.

Emmanuel revealed this while addressing guests during a Thanksgiving Service organized by the family of Prof. Enefiok Essien in honour of their patriarch’s 60th birthday anniversary, last Saturday, at the prestigious Ibom Hall, Uyo.

He pointed out that Essien has recorded significant strides in the management of the university, attributing the feat to the cooperation among members of the academic community and commended the university management for working together for a common goal.

“Let me thank the university community for the support they have given you, I thank the Pro- Chancellor and all your colleagues; honestly, you can never be good until someone says you are .

” If they did not give you the support, it could have been a very turbulent period for you as a Vice Chancellor, but we’ve had relative peace in that campuses,” the governor remarked.

Governor Emmanuel further thanked God for sparing the lives of Prof. Essien and his family from a fatal accident and used the occasion to congratulate him and his wife, Rosaline on their silver marriage anniversary.

Earlier, Prof. Essien, while expressing appreciation to God for the gift of life, acknowledged God’s benevolence to his family, maintaining that God has seen the family through adversities and thanked God for sustaining his marriage for 25 years as well as keeping him to celebrate his 60th birthday in good health.

The VC thanked Governor Emmanuel and other guests for honouring his family by attending the thanksgiving service and prayed God to grant the guests journey mercies .

In a related development, Governor Udom Emmanuel has urged youths in the state to eschew immorality and disrespect to constituted authority, under the guise of politicking.

The governor gave this admonition last Sunday during the Thanksgiving Service in honour of the Chairman, Oruk Anam Local Government Area, Atuekong Ubong Idiong, JP held at the Revival Valley Ministry, Uyo.

