Gov. Emmanuel appoints new HOS, permanent secretaries

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel has appointed a new Head of Civil Service (HOS) and three permanent secretaries into the State Civil Service.

The new head of civil service, a Geologist, is Elder Effiong Edem Essien from Afaha Atai, Ibesikpo Asutan local government area of the state.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the State Governor, Mr Ekerete Udoh, the new HOS will take over from Mrs Ekereobong Akpan who retired from service on May 29, 2019.

The three new Permanent Secretaries are Mr. Imo Bassey Inyang, Mr. Inyang Inyang Jameson and Mr. Effiong Edet Ekpeyong, who will be sworn in at a date to be determined later.

