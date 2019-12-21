Gov Dickson signs state assembly financial autonomy bill

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has signed into law the State House of Assembly Service financial autonomy bill and the Legislative Funds Management (Amendment) bill.

The signing ceremony, which had in attendance members of the House of Assembly led by the Speaker, Rt Hon. Monday Oboluo-Bobou, took place at the Governor’s office in Yenagoa.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, said the financial autonomy law would enhance optimal performance without any undue interference from other arms of government.

Governor Dickson, who also signed into law, the Legislative Funds Management (Amendment) Law 2019, said Bayelsa had joined the league of other transparent democratic states with the signing of the laws.

He stressed that the autonomy granted both the Legislature and Judiciary in the state would enable the two arms of government carry out their duties without interference and promote checks and balances in government.

Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Monday Obolo-Bobou said by the signing of the bills into law, the different directorates of the civil service of the House of Assembly are now complete and they can now function well.

