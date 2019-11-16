Gov Dickson accuses GOC 6th div of compromising security in Bayelsa poll

ADVERTISEMENT

The Governor òf Bayelsa State, Henry Seriake Dickson has accused the General Officer Commanding the 6th Division òf the Nigerian Army, Major-General Jamil Sarham of compromising security in favour òf the All Progressives Congress against the the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The governor alleged that even though Gen. Sarham has been transferred to the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, he refused to leave and waited behind to supervise the use of the Army to perpetrate heinous electoral crimes and irregularity in the Bayelsa guber poll.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Governor said that the GOC and the Brigade Commander òf the Artillery Brigade, attached soldiers to all APC leaders in all the wards who they use to terrorize people from one polling unit to another.

The Governor said that the GOC moved to Yenagoa to personally supervise the undemocratic and illegal activities of the Army in the Bayelsa polls using the Brigade Commander of the Artillery Brigade as the commander of his soldiers in the orgy of violence on Bayelsans.

Although, Maj General Sarham was supposed to hand over to his successor, Maj. Gen Felix Aguguo, on November 5 but suddenly aborted the handover process till after the Bayelsa governorship poll.

It would be recalled that the Stare Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party had alerted the nation of a plot by the APC to use the GOC and the Nigerian Army to undermine security during governorship poll in Bayelsa.

He said, “I am accusing the GOC of the 6th Brigade, Maj Gen Sharham Jamil of delaying his handing over process after his transfer to the Nigeria Defence Academy, Kaduna, to perfect this illegal mission of rigging election in Bayelsa.

“He and the Brigade Commander of Artillery Brigade, Elele, Lt Col Wase, are the ones attaching soldiers to all APC chieftains in every Ward to rig the election in all the polling units.

“I understand that because of the desperation of the Federal Government, the GOC 6th Division, Port harcourt, Gen. Sarham who is known as the commander of the APC army rigging wing, refused to move even with his transfer to the NDA as commandant and I wonder what lessons he will be giving to those young cadet officers.

“General Sarham has defied his transfer posting and has stayed back to complete his mission of rigging Bayelsa for APC.

“General Sarham has moved to Yenagoa some days back and he’s there now breathing down on everybody and using soldiers everywhere to terrorize, intimidate and to arrest our people. So gentlemen, let me say once again, this election, you should allow the people of Bayelsa to vote, anywhere the people of Bayelsa have the opportunity to vote, they will vote PDP. They will vote for the candidate of our party. APC knows that and that is why the desperation is so high.

“The President has to wake up and do something; this is not a democracy; what is going on in Bayelsa in the name of an election is not a democracy.

“The observers are everywhere and everyone knows what is going on. I call on the president to call the security forces, the Army to do what is right, I call on the Inspector General of Police to be true to his professional calling and direct the DIG and all police officers to protect the people of Bayelsa State.

“I do not want to be pushed to the level of calling them to defend and protect themselves, I would not want to do that but please, there’s so much a people can take in the hands of their brothers and sisters in the name of an election”.

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App