Gov. Buni visits orphanage, increases running cost to N1m

ADVERTISEMENT

Yobe state governor, Hon Mai Mala Buni, has visited YETIM orphanage care centre in Damaturu and increase its monthly running cost from N500,000 to N1 million.

The governor, who paid a working visit to the orphanage also promised to build classrooms and hostels that would comfortably accommodate the children.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the plight of the children that mostly lost their parents to Boko Haram attacks need collective support by government, wealthy individuals and well-meaning people in the society.

“Orphans are the children of all of us, and we must give them sense of belonging by catering for their needs. That cannot be done by government alone, it’s a collective responsibility,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He thanked the late wife of Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim for initiating the orphanage and promised continuous government support at every step forward.

He directed the school principal to always channel his complaints to the acting Secretary to the State Government for possible assistance.

The orphanage Coordinator, Gambo Garba, described the governor’s visit as a commitment to the plights of vulnerable people in the society.

He commended the government’s effort toward ensuring a good welfare for the orphans.

“Recently, the state government had renovated the entire orphanage and donated 18-seater bus to us. Today, the governor paid us a surprise visit; words are not enough to thank you for your care and concern,” he said.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App